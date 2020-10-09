Visiting restrictions to hospitals remain in force

Healthcare bosses of hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have said restrictions on people visiting patients must remain in place.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has reminded visitors of the measures currently in force aimed at reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The trust had initially restricted patients to having one visitor at a time back in March.

A spokesman for ESNEFT said: “We are committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. That is why there are still visiting restrictions in place at our hospitals.

“We understand how important it is for patients to be able to see their friends and relatives during their hospital stay, but to keep everybody safe – our patients, visitors and staff – we are not able to relax visiting any further as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

“We would like to remind our communities that, on most of our wards, just one visitor is able to see a patient for 45 minutes a day who has been in hospital for more than 48 hours.

“This visit must be booked in advance by ringing the ward where the patient is receiving care.”

