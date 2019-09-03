E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Actor who battled gender dysphoria to star in Amazon Prime documentary

03 September, 2019 - 19:00
Lee David Carter, from Clacton, was born Lisa. He came out after a long battle with gender dysphoria and began transitioning at the age of 42. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lee David Carter, from Clacton, was born Lisa. He came out after a long battle with gender dysphoria and began transitioning at the age of 42. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Clacton-based actor who penned a bestselling book about his transition from a woman to a man looks set to star in an Amazon Prime documentary.

Lee David Carter was born Lisa and hit headlines when he released Living With Lisa - which reveals how much of a toll his 40-year battle with gender dysphoria had on his mental and physical health.

Now he is in talks to star in season three of Amazon Prime's Radical Transformation, which follows people from all walks of life as they transform their bodies through weight loss, weight gain, or other means.

Lee has shed just over two-and-a-half stone with the help of a Keto diet and personal trainer.

"Since my gender reassignment surgery I was very overweight," he said. "The producers liked my unique story and wanted it to appear on the show, and they've been filming on location taking key snapshots of my journey."

Lee is also preparing to star in Final Score, a blockbuster featuring Piers Brosnan, among other high-profile actors and actresses.

