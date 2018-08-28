Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Abberton social farmer wins latest Community Hero award

PUBLISHED: 09:59 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 16 November 2018

Mrs Goff and Angus, one of three dogs that live on the farm with the goats, horses and sheep. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mrs Goff and Angus, one of three dogs that live on the farm with the goats, horses and sheep. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Archant

A farm in Essex is using their animals and practices therapeutically, helping those with dementia and learning disabilities to make a difference in their community.

Mrs Goff's family were goat farmes. After leaving the family home and working as a teacher, she and her husband Warren started their own farm in Abberton, Colchester. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDMrs Goff's family were goat farmes. After leaving the family home and working as a teacher, she and her husband Warren started their own farm in Abberton, Colchester. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ellie Goff, founder of Community Interest Company Wellies-On, has shared her and her husband Warren’s Abberton farm with schools, NHS wards and care homes across the region.

After 13 years of caring for the animals and helping thousands with their physical, mental and emotional health, Mrs Goff is being recognised as an East of England Community Hero.

Ellie said: “There is something very humbling about working with everyone here - many of them have bought such joy to the farm.

“We often hear how much of a difference we make in people’s lives but they make a huge difference in our lives too.

The quote painted on the fencing, first said by Benjamin Franklin, is the ethos of the social farm. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe quote painted on the fencing, first said by Benjamin Franklin, is the ethos of the social farm. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

“Those people take those experiences and spread the word about what we do, that ripple effect is wonderful.”

Previously a teacher, Ellie left to form Butterfly Lodge Education in 2005, later becoming the CIC Wellies On.

She and Warren live on the farm with their three children, 11-year-old Xabien, seven-year-old Araijana and four-year-old Marleia, and their horses, ponies, goats, pigs, chickens, guinea pigs, cats and dogs.

“I’ve never witnessed a poor interaction with our animals,” said Mrs Goff.

All the animals living at the Wellies On farm interact with staff, volunteers and co-farmers. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDAll the animals living at the Wellies On farm interact with staff, volunteers and co-farmers. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

“Even if it looks like someone has not gotten something positive out of it, you can see them process something difficult that they are feeling.

“That’s the little bit of magic they bring.”

Wellies-On is visited daily by co-farmers, people who work on the farm and care for the animals therapeutically.

The co-farmers, typically teenagers who are on the autistic spectrum or who have ADHD or anxiety disorders, often express themselves in a way that they have not felt comfortable doing in other forms of therapy.

Wellies On is a Community Interest Company, started by Mrs Goff and committed to making a difference in the lives of their co-farmers. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDWellies On is a Community Interest Company, started by Mrs Goff and committed to making a difference in the lives of their co-farmers. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ellie said: “We have an approach here that lets people indirectly express the way they are feeling, which is often less intense than a one-to-one session.

“Animals take attention away from an individual and may make them feel more comfortable talking indirectly about their own problems.

“Horses in particular are very attuned to human emotions and their interaction with their herd can help people think about he way they interact with others and engage in their lives.”

Young people can even earn gateway qualifications through their time on the farm, allowing them to go on and study further in a wide range of subjects.

The farm focuses on the importance of connection with the natural world to maintain physical and mental well-being. this hospitality extends to the bugs that help maintain the biodiversity of the farm. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe farm focuses on the importance of connection with the natural world to maintain physical and mental well-being. this hospitality extends to the bugs that help maintain the biodiversity of the farm. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

In between running a working farm and family life Ellie is applying for any pots of funding that will allow her and her team of 10 staff to reach new people and provide further support.

They already take animals off the farm to meet children in nearby schools and those living with dementia through their Flat Pack Farm initiative. Any further funding will enable them to reach others who are isolated or vulnerable in the community.

Ellie said: “I believe passionately in making a difference and talking to people about what we do.

“We’re not supposed to be here to work alone. We want to pull in people and businesses in the local area and spread the word so that we can benefit more people through interactions with our community.”

Angus, a daschund/jack russel cross, sunning himself on the farm with Pepper, a deerhound/New Zealand sheepdog cross. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDAngus, a daschund/jack russel cross, sunning himself on the farm with Pepper, a deerhound/New Zealand sheepdog cross. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The farm has been working with the East of England Co-op to start conversations with people that are lonely as part of the Co-op Cuppa initiative.

For those that want to find out more about Wellies-On and the services that they provide or would like Ellie to speak at an event or to a business or group they can contact Ellie directly.

Tickets are also available for a carol service on December 7 at 6.30pm with all their animals in their barn.

Merlin the Shetland therapy pony will be making a feature appearance.

Topic Tags:

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

09:27 Jake Foxford
Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A three-car collision between the Copdock roundabout and Wherstead caused three miles of traffic jams on the A14, just outside Ipswich.

Plan to turn around Suffolk special education needs provision revealed

08:56 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Judith Mobbs, assistant director for SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

A programme to turn around Suffolk’s special education needs (SEN) provision has been outlined – with an “innovative” pilot set to spearhead the measures.

Video VIDEO: The mind-boggling interactive time box on display in Bury St Edmunds

08:25 Mariam Ghaemi
Schrodinger's Clock, a new invention by Antony Hurden, has been gifted to Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The concept of time has baffled great thinkers for thousands of years.

Plans to turn former motorbike showroom into two retail units and flats

08:24 Mariam Ghaemi
A planning application has been submitted for the former Bowers Motorcycles building in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A former motorbike showroom in Bury St Edmunds could be turned into a mix of retail units and flats.

Lucky drivers walk away from nasty crash near Newmarket

07:59 Jake Foxford
The cars could not be driven away from the scene and recovery vehicles were called to collect the wreckages. Picture: NSRAPT

Two drivers had a lucky escape near Newmarket after a collision left their vehicles badly damaged.

Generation rent face uphill battle to buy first property as house prices rise again

07:28 Will Jefford
Latest figures show the cost of the average starter house in Ipswich has risen 4.7% over the last 12 months Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Millennials face an ‘impossible task’ buying a first house first home in Ipswich, with the average starter home in the town costing £60,000 more than the national average.

Milkmen are back! Demand for doorstep pints sees return of 1960s-style deliverers

06:58 Andrew Papworth
Gavin has been a milkman for most of his life. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

They were a mainstay of 1950s and 60s Britain who, in the days before 24-hour convenience stores and online shopping, provided an unrivalled doorstep service.

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘The town was absolutely packed’ – Bury St Edmunds sparkles with Christmas lights

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plan to turn around Suffolk special education needs provision revealed

Judith Mobbs, assistant director for SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24