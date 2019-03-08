Sunshine and Showers

Hooded knifepoint robber strikes in stairway of flats

PUBLISHED: 13:23 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 11 May 2019

A robber held a man at knifepoint in the stairwell of flats in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

A robber held a man at knifepoint in the stairwell of flats in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man was robbed at knifepoint in the stairwell of a block of flats in Clacton.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery, which happened inside a block of flats on Old Road last month.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was approached by another man in the stairwell just after 2pm on Wednesday, April 10.

The man threatened the victim with a kitchen knife, and took his bag and a three-figure sum of cash, before leaving onto Old Road.

The victim was uninjured and the bag was later recovered.

The man was described as being of mixed race and had his face covered. He wore slip-on khaki coloured shoes and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/56120/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit information through the charity's website.

