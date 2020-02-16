E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dumped asbestos finally moved weeks after first report

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 February 2020

Mr Perry says the spot has frequently had industrial waste left on it in the past few years Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Mr Perry says the spot has frequently had industrial waste left on it in the past few years Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Archant

A heap of industrial waste containing asbestos has been cleared weeks after it was first reported.

The flytipping found in Mill Lane, St Osyth, contained potentially hazardous material Picture: RICHARD PERRYThe flytipping found in Mill Lane, St Osyth, contained potentially hazardous material Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Richard Perry lives close to the site that he claims is frequently used as a fly tipping spot in Mill Lane, between Great Bromley and Ardleigh in Essex.

What appeared to be industrial waste was left there before Christmas 2019 and was identified by Tendring District Council as asbestos, meaning it could only be removed by specialist staff.

"I reported it more than once to the council and it wasn't removed for months," said Mr Perry.

"That kind of waste could be harming anybody left like that.

"This spot by the pumping station often has waste on it because it's out of the way, you can't see it from the main road, it's outside an Anglian Water pumping station."

A Tendring District Council spokesman said any fly tip with hazardous material takes longer to clear as specialists are needed to handle the waste safely.

You may also want to watch:

"This fly tip was visited by our contractors when it was first reported, but it could not be cleared until specialists were able to arrive and remove the potentially hazardous waste," he added.

"One of our officers re-visited this incident on February 9 and is seeking confirmation all of the suspected asbestos has been removed, at which point our contractors can return and finish off the clearance."

This incident was resolved the same week it was revealed the East of England has one of the lowest levels of flytipping of regions in the UK.

Tendring council have recorded nine incidents of flytipping since 2011 - the highest total in Suffolk and north Essex in that time was 331 incidents in Braintree.

Babergh, Mid Suffolk, Forest Heath and Suffolk Coastal have all seen a drop in the number of incidents since 2011.

However, the data is compiled by councils on an annual basis and shows flytipping records are not consistently kept. It is not clear when some authorities began recording flytipping incidents.

"We take fly tipping seriously and will always look to take action if we can find those responsible," the spokesman added.

"We always ask the public to help us by reporting fly tips promptly, and also to take responsibility for their waste, such as by ensuring their contractors are licensed waste carriers."

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families forced to move out of eco-flats ahead of major maintenance project

Goodfellows in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD SCALES AND STUDIOMGM ARCHITECTS LLP

Hundreds of flood warnings issued - but Suffolk avoids worst of weather

The most flood warnings ever have been enforced across England today. Picture: ARCHAT/ENVIRONMENTAGENCY

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Gusty conditions to remain as Storm Dennis clears Suffolk

Strong winds may cause further disruption this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24