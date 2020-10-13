E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Essex leaders to ask government for tougher tier two lockdown restrictions

PUBLISHED: 10:43 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 13 October 2020

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infections (stock image). Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Essex County Council has announced its intention to write to the government requesting to be moved into tougher tier two Covid restrictions.

Leader of Essex County Council Cllr David Finch has called for the county to be placed under tier two Covid restrictions. PIcture: PAUL STARRLeader of Essex County Council Cllr David Finch has called for the county to be placed under tier two Covid restrictions. PIcture: PAUL STARR

The county is currently categorised under tier one restrictions as a ‘Medium’ risk area.

However, the authority has been advised by Essex’s director of public health and wellbeing Dr Mike Gogarty that tougher restrictions are key to slowing the infection rate.

The council is to write to Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock requesting the extra measures.

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “By acting now, we can hope to stem this increase, limiting the time that we are in these enhanced restrictions and - above all - avoiding further escalation into ‘Very High’.”

The council say the county has seen a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and rates in nearly all districts are now rising exponentially.

The infection rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 49.3 in Colchester with 96 new cases recorded in the days leading up to October 9.

Tendring has a rate of 80.5, up from 25.9, while Braintree is a rate of 38 after 58 new positive tests.

