Care home hosts day of vintage-themed entertainment
Archant 2019
An Essex care home turned back the clock at the weekend with a day of vintage-themed entertainment, which included a spitfire on display.
Silversprings Care Home in Thorrington, near Colchester, hosted the throwback event on Saturday for residents and visitors, with reenactors dressed from the wartime era.
There was also live entertainment from Pearly Kings and Queens, who added an authentic flavour of London with their show.
The event at the home, which is run by Care UK, also featured a ration cake and pastry stall, bouncy castle, and a steam engine tent.
Tracey Saville, receptionist at Silversprings Care Home, said: "It was a very good day, the weather was good and both residents and visitors really enjoyed it."
"We held one last year, so it was back by popular demand really. Everyone had fun.
"We also had some people look around the home, so it was nice for them to get a feel of what we do."