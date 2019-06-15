Sunshine and Showers

Care home hosts day of vintage-themed entertainment

15 June, 2019 - 19:00
Silversprings Care Home in Thorrington held its own vintage fair including a spitfire in the garden Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Silversprings Care Home in Thorrington held its own vintage fair including a spitfire in the garden Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Archant 2019

An Essex care home turned back the clock at the weekend with a day of vintage-themed entertainment, which included a spitfire on display.

A day of vintage entertainment was held at Silversprings Care Home in Thorrington, near Colchester Picture: SONYA DUNCANA day of vintage entertainment was held at Silversprings Care Home in Thorrington, near Colchester Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Silversprings Care Home in Thorrington, near Colchester, hosted the throwback event on Saturday for residents and visitors, with reenactors dressed from the wartime era.

There was also live entertainment from Pearly Kings and Queens, who added an authentic flavour of London with their show.

The event at the home, which is run by Care UK, also featured a ration cake and pastry stall, bouncy castle, and a steam engine tent.

Tracey Saville, receptionist at Silversprings Care Home, said: "It was a very good day, the weather was good and both residents and visitors really enjoyed it."

Residents enjoyed the entertainment Picture: SONYA DUNCANResidents enjoyed the entertainment Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"We held one last year, so it was back by popular demand really. Everyone had fun.

"We also had some people look around the home, so it was nice for them to get a feel of what we do."

Residents at the Essex home got the chance to take a walk down memory lane Picture: SONYA DUNCANResidents at the Essex home got the chance to take a walk down memory lane Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Residents and visitors turned back the clock for the day Picture: SONYA DUNCANResidents and visitors turned back the clock for the day Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

