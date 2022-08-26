Staff at Essex care home 'failed to clean and feed' residents properly

The care provided at Brenalwood Care Home in Walton-on-the-Naze has been rated 'inadequate.' - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Staff at a north Essex residential home provided inadequate care for elderly residents, failing to clean them and support them to eat and drink properly, inspectors from regulator the Care Quality Commision (CQC) found.

Some of the 24 residents at Brenalwood Care Home in Walton-on-the-Naze, aged 65 and over, were living with dementia, but the inspection report found there was insufficient information in their care plans for staff to support them with their condition.

The June visits by the CQC also found the Hall Lane home in an "unhygienic, poorly maintained" state and in need of "extensive renovation", while infection control measures were "poor and placed people at risk".

Furthermore, staff failed to "consider or address risks to the health and welfare" of the home’s residents.

The report rated the care provided at Brenalwood as ‘inadequate,’ and called for the home’s owner Regal Care Ltd to create an action plan showing how the failings would be addressed.

The report said: “People were not supported to eat and drink properly, their personal care needs were not always met and their dignity and independence were not considered.

“There was insufficient information in people’s care plans to support them appropriately with the varying degrees of dementia within the service.

“Staff did not have the time to engage with people in a meaningful and positive way.”

Additional concerns included insufficient staffing levels to provide safe care and a lack of training, knowledge and support for employees to ensure people received proper care.

The registered manager did not have the skills or training to manage the service, while end-of-life planning was "poor".

Systems and processes to monitor the safety and quality of the service and the safety and welfare of the residents were "ineffective and poorly monitored", while people were not supported to have "maximum choice" over their lives.

On the positive side, people received their medicines safely and new staff were recruited in line with best practice.

A spokesperson for Regal Care Ltd said: “We are working very closely with our lead CQC inspector, local authority quality and compliance teams and our local authority safeguarding team.

“Since the targeted inspection the team at the Brenalwood Care Home has rectified all issues identified in the CQC inspection, we have a comprehensive Service Improvement Plan in place and this is shared with our lead CQC inspector on a weekly basis.

“The home has commenced its planned refurbishment and we look forward to welcoming the CQC for their re-inspection, we are confident that all areas of concern raised were actioned immediately and significant progress has been made against each action on our improvement plan.

“The manager has strengthened her quality and compliance systems and our recruitment to our housekeeping posts has been successfully completed.

“All our staff are skilled to work in our care home and all staff are fully compliant with their mandatory training.”