Care home with no Covid-19 cases launches kindness boat

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:45 PM March 24, 2021   
The boat was donated to The Oaks care home by a Great Bentley neighbour following the death of a family member. 

This boat was donated to an Essex care home in Great Bentley by a neighbour following the death of a family member. - Credit: The Oaks

A lucky Essex care home with no cases of Covid-19 during the whole of the pandemic wants to bring a smile to the local community by launching a garden project.

The Oaks in Great Bentley plans to paint its donated boat, and plant flowers with an inspirational quote next to each one so that it can spread a little happiness to those that walk past.

Activities leader at The Oaks Jodie Smith said: "We haven't had any Covid thank goodness. 

"The whole team has really ensured we have stuck to the strictest guidance."

She added, on the project: "The residents are keen to get the ‘inspirational boat’ started so that they can bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

"Should you wish to provide a plant for our beautiful idea either leave this on the front porch with a little note or please contact us as we would love to hear from you and we would be so very happy to see how many of you will be a part of it.”

The Oaks, which has vaccinated all 15 of its residents, can be contacted on 01206 250415 and is located at 14 St Mary's Road, Great Bentley.

The Oaks in Great Bentley

The Oaks in Great Bentley, Essex - Credit: The Oaks

Essex News

