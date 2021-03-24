Care home with no Covid-19 cases launches kindness boat

Published: 1:45 PM March 24, 2021

This boat was donated to an Essex care home in Great Bentley by a neighbour following the death of a family member. - Credit: The Oaks

A lucky Essex care home with no cases of Covid-19 during the whole of the pandemic wants to bring a smile to the local community by launching a garden project.

The Oaks in Great Bentley plans to paint its donated boat, and plant flowers with an inspirational quote next to each one so that it can spread a little happiness to those that walk past.

Activities leader at The Oaks Jodie Smith said: "We haven't had any Covid thank goodness.

"The whole team has really ensured we have stuck to the strictest guidance."

She added, on the project: "The residents are keen to get the ‘inspirational boat’ started so that they can bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

"Should you wish to provide a plant for our beautiful idea either leave this on the front porch with a little note or please contact us as we would love to hear from you and we would be so very happy to see how many of you will be a part of it.”

The Oaks, which has vaccinated all 15 of its residents, can be contacted on 01206 250415 and is located at 14 St Mary's Road, Great Bentley.