Dot, 91, sees granddaughter walk down the aisle thanks to wedding live stream
PUBLISHED: 16:25 28 October 2020
A 91-year-old grandmother has been able to see her granddaughter walk down the aisle on her wedding day thanks to a live stream.
Residents at Prince Edward Duke of Kent Court in Stisted were invited to put their glad rags on to enjoy the very special ceremony on Sunday, October 25, filmed just around the corner.
Dot Bash, the bride’s grandmother, was unable to watch Kathryn tie the knot with fiancé Tom Law in person, in line with government guidance – so instead, staff and her son Peter arranged for the wedding to be live streamed and broadcast on the home’s cinema-style screen.
Staff too joined in the fun by dressing in their Sunday best, while flower decorations were put up across the home – and a tea party was held, even including a case of wine delivered by the bride’s father.
And the icing on the cake for the loving grandmother was watching Kathryn and Tom cut their wedding cake in front of the care home – cooked by its chef – for all the residents to see.
Kathryn, who now lives in the Cotswolds, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that my Nana and her fellow residents could join in my wedding.
“It added an extra exciting dimension to the whole day and lasting memories to treasure. It is lovely that the Home is doing so much.”
Mrs Law joked that the real celebrations were being had inside the home: “They’re having a three-course meal and canapes,” she said. “In fact, they’re probably doing more than we are!”
Before the outbreak of Covid-19, staff have previously helped organise events such as ice-skating and horse-riding, on top of other special excursions to keep residents entertained.
Home manager Aggie McDonald said it would have been heart-breaking for Dot to miss the ceremony.
Ms McDonald added: “We couldn’t bear the thought of Dot not being able to see her granddaughter getting married in real time.
“They’re such a close family, for her to miss it would have been heart-breaking. We were determined to make it special for her and it was lovely that our other residents were also able to enjoy such an uplifting event.”
Dot told carers: “I’m so grateful that the home was able to make this happen, so I could see my granddaughter getting married!”
