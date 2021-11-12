Essex Cricket chairman resigns after allegations of racist language

Essex chairman John Faragher has stepped down as his role as chair for the club - Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The chairman of Essex County Cricket Club has stepped down with immediate effect after it was alleged he used racist language at a board meeting.

John Faragher resigned from his role after the allegations, which relate to a meeting in 2017, came to light.

Mr Faragher said he strongly denies the allegations. The club are intent on reviewing why it was not investigated at the time.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has opened an investigation into the incident.

New chief executive John Stephenson said: "There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club.

"This is a proud club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket’s new Chief Executive Officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered."

The allegations come as Yorkshire County Cricket Club became embroiled in a racism scandal following allegations by former player Azeem Rafiq.