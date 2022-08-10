Coastguard and police called to incident at Essex beach

The coastguard and police were called to an incident on a beach in Essex. - Credit: PA

The coastguard and police were called to an incident at a beach in Essex.

Emergency services were at the scene in Walton-on-the-Naze at about 6.30pm this evening (August 10).

It came after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of a woman.

Police, ambulance and the coastguard were in attendance.

As of 7.30pm, an Essex police spokesman said the incident was ongoing and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.