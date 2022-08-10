News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Coastguard and police called to incident at Essex beach

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:25 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 10:48 PM August 10, 2022
Police signage

The coastguard and police were called to an incident on a beach in Essex. - Credit: PA

The coastguard and police were called to an incident at a beach in Essex.

Emergency services were at the scene in Walton-on-the-Naze at about 6.30pm this evening (August 10).

It came after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of a woman.

Police, ambulance and the coastguard were in attendance.

As of 7.30pm, an Essex police spokesman said the incident was ongoing and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Essex

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
School children

Education News

85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk

Dolly Carter

person
File photo dated 11-12-2021 of Richard Keogh. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be hoping to have R

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon