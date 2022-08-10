Coastguard and police called to incident at Essex beach
Published: 10:25 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 10:48 PM August 10, 2022
- Credit: PA
The coastguard and police were called to an incident at a beach in Essex.
Emergency services were at the scene in Walton-on-the-Naze at about 6.30pm this evening (August 10).
It came after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of a woman.
Police, ambulance and the coastguard were in attendance.
As of 7.30pm, an Essex police spokesman said the incident was ongoing and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.