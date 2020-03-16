Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

A woman has died from coronavirus after being treated at an Essex hospital.

In a statement from Mid Essex Hospital NHS Trust, officials confirmed the patient, in her 90s, had died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The woman was one of 14 people known to test positive for coronavirus in Essex and one of 71 in the East of England.

Doctors confirmed she had underlying health problems.

A Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust spokesperson said: 'Sadly, we can confirm that a woman patient in her 90s, with underlying health conditions and who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

'Her family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

'The trust, DHSC, NHS England and NHS Improvement will not be giving out any further information about this patient.

'We would ask that you respect the wishes of the family, and the interests of staff at the hospital to avoid any disruption to operational services.'

Yesterday, government figures showed that the number of cases in the East of England had increased by 28.

Three patients are known to have the virus in Suffolk while one patient has tested positive in Norfolk.

So far 35 people are known to have died from the disease in the UK - 14 of those deaths were confirmed yesterday.

