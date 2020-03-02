Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

An Essex patient suffering from COVID-19 was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is understood the patient, a man, was diagnosed at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The case, which was confirmed on Sunday, March 1, was one of 12 new cases of the disease to be announced by the government that day.

On Monday, a further four cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 40.

Speaking after a COBRA meeting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have also agreed a plan so that if and when it starts to spread, as I'm afraid it looks likely it will, we are in a position to take the steps necessary to contain the spread of the disease as far as we can, and to protect the most vulnerable."