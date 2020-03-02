E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

PUBLISHED: 15:07 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 02 March 2020

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

An Essex patient suffering from COVID-19 was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands.

It is understood the patient, a man, was diagnosed at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The case, which was confirmed on Sunday, March 1, was one of 12 new cases of the disease to be announced by the government that day.

On Monday, a further four cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 40.

Speaking after a COBRA meeting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have also agreed a plan so that if and when it starts to spread, as I'm afraid it looks likely it will, we are in a position to take the steps necessary to contain the spread of the disease as far as we can, and to protect the most vulnerable."

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drunken clubber attacked four women in dancefloor fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drunken clubber attacked four women in dancefloor fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Pure luck’ no one hurt by drink-driver who hit 90mph in built-up area

Stephen Clancy's three-minute spell of dangerous driving ended when he crashed into a fence outside Tesco Picture: GOOGLE

East Anglia was ‘driest’ region as national rain records set in February

Heavy rain made it more difficult that normal to cross The Strood causeway to Mersea Island in Essex. Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA

Drunken clubber attacked four women in dancefloor fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk’s mental health patients ‘anxious’ after being sent miles from home for treatment

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton says the trust is working hard to get patients back closer to home. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24