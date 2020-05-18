E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Parks to reopen in Essex after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:12 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 18 May 2020

Cudmore Grove Country Park, in East Mersea is one of the 10 Essex Country Parks reopening on May 21 Picture: VISIT ESSEX

Archant

Country parks across Essex will reopen this week.

Essex County Council announced that all 10 of its country parks – some of the largest green spaces in the county – will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 21.

The parks, car parks and toilets will be open to the public - but children’s play equipment, visitor centres and cafes will remain closed.

Despite the long daylight hours, the parks will only be open 9am-5pm.

All visitors have been urged to use contactless payments for car parking or download the MiPermit app used to pay for parking online.

You may also want to watch:

Fishing is permitted in the parks, but permits must be purchased online in advance of your journey.

Simon Walsh, cabinet member for country parks, asked the public to enjoy the parks safely.

“I know the opening of Essex country parks will be a welcome announcement for many Essex residents, who appreciate the chance to spend time outdoors in our beautiful Essex parks,” he said.

Now more than ever, we have seen how spending time outdoors can be beneficial for our physical and mental health.

“We will be continually monitoring the situation and if social distancing cannot be maintained and we are worried about the safety of visitors or our staff, we will have to put in place further restrictions.”

The parks were closed on March 22, the day before prime minister Boris Johnson announced the nationwide lockdown.

Due to several points of access via public bridleways, the parks have remained accessible for those living withing walking distance during lockdown.

