Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

PUBLISHED: 12:36 20 February 2019

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Part of a busy Colchester road has been shut both ways until mid March after motorists reportedly ignored closure signs and drove into the path of oncoming traffic.

Essex Highways has closed the southern stretch of Ipswich Road (A1232) in both directions as an “emergency safety measure” after “too many” drivers skipped signs – posing a hazard to fellow road users.

A stretch of the road south of the double roundabout, joining Ipswich Road with St Andrew’s Avenue and Cowdray Avenue, had been closed one way since Monday, February 18, in preparation for major junction upgrades in the area.

However it will now be shut both ways to members of the public and workers until Friday, March 15.

Drivers are being advised to check the diversion map on the council’s website, and plan for delays ahead of time.

Taking to social media to share the news, Essex Highways tweeted: “Ipswich Rd (south) #Colchester NOW CLOSED BOTH WAYS as emergency safety measure for public and workers as too many drivers ignoring closure, driving past signs & meeting other traffic head-on.

“Closed now to 15 March. Please see diversion map, allow extra time”.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

“Doubling our council tax to make it viable” – could steep rises be on the cards for your bill?

The Babergh District Council meeting in Endeavour House heard that council tax needed to double in order to meet rising costs. Picture: ARCHANT

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists