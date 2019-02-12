Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Part of a busy Colchester road has been shut both ways until mid March after motorists reportedly ignored closure signs and drove into the path of oncoming traffic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Highways has closed the southern stretch of Ipswich Road (A1232) in both directions as an “emergency safety measure” after “too many” drivers skipped signs – posing a hazard to fellow road users.

A stretch of the road south of the double roundabout, joining Ipswich Road with St Andrew’s Avenue and Cowdray Avenue, had been closed one way since Monday, February 18, in preparation for major junction upgrades in the area.

However it will now be shut both ways to members of the public and workers until Friday, March 15.

Drivers are being advised to check the diversion map on the council’s website, and plan for delays ahead of time.

Taking to social media to share the news, Essex Highways tweeted: “Ipswich Rd (south) #Colchester NOW CLOSED BOTH WAYS as emergency safety measure for public and workers as too many drivers ignoring closure, driving past signs & meeting other traffic head-on.

“Closed now to 15 March. Please see diversion map, allow extra time”.