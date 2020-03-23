E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Council leader slams public response to coronavirus as ‘not good enough’

PUBLISHED: 10:49 23 March 2020

Essex County Councillor leader David Finch Picture: SU ANDERSON

Essex County Councillor leader David Finch Picture: SU ANDERSON

A council leader has slammed members of the public who he says are failing to follow government advice.

In an email sent to residents, Essex County Council leader David Finch slammed the public’s response to advice to stay at home in the wake of the virus.

“I have never written to anyone on a more important subject,” said Mr Finch in the email.

“We are facing the biggest challenge of our times. Coronavirus is a killer. If we do nothing, 500,000 people across our great country will die.

“But that horrendous outcome will not happen, provided we act.”

Mr Finch said it was imperative that people took the messages issued by the Government seriously.

“The Government has issued good advice,” said Mr Finch.

“But not all of us are following it.

“This is not good enough. We MUST heed the advice from Government.

“It is simple. And it is in our hands.

“STAY HOME. SAVE LIVES.”

Mr Finch said it was “not acceptable” that some people had been seen out and about in the county going about their usual business over the weekend.

Across Essex this weekend, we have seen people behaving in a way which was very much like going about their usual business.

“We MUST socially distance,” said Mr Finch.

“We must not allow the ‘peak’ of the epidemic to outstrip the NHS’s capacity to care.

“Every single one of us can ensure that this nightmare scenario does not happen.”

Paying tribute to the county, Mr Finch asked all its residents to take the issue more seriously.

“Our great County of Essex has always risen to the challenges over the decades,” said Mr Finch.

“This is the greatest one of our times.

“Please, follow the advice. Stay Home. Save Lives. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Council leader slams public response to coronavirus as 'not good enough'

