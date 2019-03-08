Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could you help to care for foster children?

PUBLISHED: 11:58 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 24 May 2019

Foster parents Darren and Karen Harman-Page from Clacton are calling on more people in Essex to foster a child Picture: DARREN HARMAN-PAGE

Foster parents Darren and Karen Harman-Page from Clacton are calling on more people in Essex to foster a child Picture: DARREN HARMAN-PAGE

Archant

A Clacton family who have cared for more than a dozen children in the last 25 years have called for more older people to consider fostering.

Their plea comes as part of Essex County Council's Foster Care Fortnight campaign, which aims to find 100 new foster carers in the county to combat increasing demand.

The service says it has seen the number of children requiring a home grow steadily in recent years, with 750 children currently living in foster care.

Darren and Karen Harman-Page, both aged in their 50s, have since gone into full-time fostering after 25 years of caring for children and are calling on more people in their later life to get involved.

Mr Harman-Page said: "It's incredibly rewarding to know you're making a huge difference to children's lives.

"Even though they're not your children, you do grow to love them as your children and give them everything they need in a safe, non-judgemental home.

You may also want to watch:

"You make them part of your family and look forward to the successful reunifications. It's very emotional to say goodbye sometimes, but those are the rewarding transformations you strive towards."

Since becoming a foster father, Mr Harman-Page now serves as vice-president of national charity Fostering Network. His wife previously worked as a nurse caring for children with complex learning disabilities.

Both say they hope their experience can help them care for more vulnerable youngsters, an issue the council say is pressing with the rate of children leaving care slowing down.

Mr Harman-Page added: "You build them up gradually and you build trust gradually. Some might have witnessed domestic violence or abuse.

"Others may think there wasn't a problem before. You have to be sensitive to their changing needs."

Essex County Council fostering team manager Corrie Castleman added: "Older foster parents have a wealth of experience and time to offer. You are never too old to be a foster carer, we have people foster into their seventies and you could, too.

"Vulnerable children desperately need you."

Those interested in fostering should call Essex County Council Adoption Agency on 0800 801530 or visit www.essexadoptionandfostering.co.uk/fostering

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Don Topley: Assessing England’s competition in the Cricket World Cup - beware Australia and India!

India's Virat Kohli will lead one of the best sides in the World Cup. Picture: PA SPORT

Suffolk Show Countdown: Charity puts young people’s careers and mental health centre-stage at show

From left, Matter Clothing directors Charlie and George Yapp Picture: MATTER CLOTHING

Fears Waitrose vegetables may contain broken glass

waitrose ipswich

Who’s in the running to become the next Prime Minister?

Will Boris Johnson swap the bike for the Prime Ministerial limo? Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists