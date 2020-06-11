Fire crews receive 25 calls to serious bungalow blaze

Fire crews are attending a serious bungalow blaze in Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews in have received 25 phone calls to a serious bungalow fire in Jaywick this afternoon.

Four Essex County Fire and Rescue Crews were called to Midway in Jaywick shortly after 3pm following concerns about the fire from local residents.

The fire is believed to have started in a shed but had since spread to neighbouring bungalows.

Essex Police have warned people to stay away from the area.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: “Our Control Room received 25 calls to the incident.

“On arrival, crews reported that a shed fire had spread to a bungalow and was affecting two bungalows either side.

“Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.”