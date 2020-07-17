E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Out of control’ bonfire causes serious barnfire

PUBLISHED: 13:04 17 July 2020

Firefighters were called to Boxted after a bonfire caused a barn fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An “out of control” bonfire has been deemed to have caused a barn fire at a property in Boxted

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Old House Lane, Boxted on Thursday, July 16 at 7.06pm.

On arrival officers found that a barn measuring approximately 10 metres by 5 metres was completely alight.

The barn had caught alight when a nearby bonfire had burnt out of control, leaving the building badly damaged.

Three fire crews from Colchester and Coggeshall attended the fire.

They extinguished the fire by 8.08pm and stayed on the scene until 8.45pm to damp down and check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental.

