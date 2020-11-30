Essex couple delivering Christmas presents in Wales stopped by police

A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex couple were stopped by police after travelling to Wales to deliver Christmas presents to their family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When pulled over during random checks in Cardiff, the couple told officers they were heading to the Welsh capital to give gifts to relatives.

South Wales Police said the couple were “in breach of Covid legislation” but it did not say whether the couple faced any punishment.

Officers in Cardiff were granted powers to stop and fine drivers from 9am on Friday in an effort to prevent people from outside Wales travelling into the city.

You may also want to watch:

There are no current restrictions on travel within Wales, but people in England are banned from crossing the border without a reasonable excuse.

South Wales Police revealed 110 vehicles were stopped in the first 24 hours of random checks in Cardiff.

MORE: How close is Suffolk to entering Tier 1?

England will remain in lockdown until Wednesday before a tiered system of Covid-19 restrictions comes into force.

Suffolk and Essex will both enter Tier 2, which means people must not socialise with anyone they do not live with or who is not in their support bubble in any indoor setting.

People also must not socialise in a group more than six outside.

Businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-secure manner - but pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants.