E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex digger driver ‘set up for life’ after £250k scratchcard win

PUBLISHED: 17:51 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 04 November 2020

Digger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA Wire

Digger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA Wire

A 23-year-old digger driver from Essex is ending 2020 on a high after winning £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard – with plans to spend it on a hot tub for his garden.

Digger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA WireDigger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA Wire

George Bates, of Great Leighs, bought the winning gold scratchcard at his local post office on Friday, October 30, realising a few hours later that he had bagged half a million pounds.

“That first pint on a Friday is always something to look forward to - even these days when we are social distancing - but, I can tell you, winning £250,000 makes it quite a bit sweeter,” said Mr Bates, who is a heavy plant operator.

“I’d literally just got a pint and sat down at my table when I remembered the scratchcard I’d bought a bit earlier.

“As I revealed the £250,000 prize symbol, I leapt up and started to shout and cheer, I was buzzing!”

Digger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA WireDigger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA Wire

The pub manager asked an excited Mr Bates to sit down, before he showed him the winning scratchcard.

“I’d bought the scratchcard earlier that day, shoved it in my pocket and carried on,” he said.

“I can’t believe I was jumping in and out of the car and all the time with the equivalent of £250,000 in my pocket.

“Once I’d seen what that little piece of card was worth, I pretty promptly downed my pint and headed home to tell my mum and give it to her for safekeeping.

Digger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA WireDigger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA Wire

“Telling my mum was epic, my brother was there too, and we were just whooping and shouting.”

He treated his mother and two brothers to Sunday lunch and is making plans for the future, with a hot tub, travelling to North America and investing high on his list.

He said the money is a “life-changing opportunity” for someone of his age, adding it could “set him up for life”.

He said: “It’s been a rubbish year, but this is a pretty awesome way to finish it off, we’re going to have one hell of a Christmas!”

Digger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA WireDigger driver George Bates, of Great Leighs in Essex, who won £250,000 on a Lottery scratchcard. Picture: National Lottery/PA Wire

Mr Bates has recently completed a training course so is now licensed to operate larger machinery and hopes to go self-employed as soon as possible.

“Long term, I’d like to travel, there’s a crazy plan to maybe go to North America and drive diggers in the goldfields,” he said.

“Given my luck on this scratchcard, maybe I should try my luck there!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Takeaway beer U-turn welcomed but Suffolk landlords in the dark over support

The Greyhound Pub landlord Dan Lightfoot sold 500 takeaway pints a weekend during the first lockdown. Picture: SU ANDERSON

How will the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction help causes here in Suffolk?

An impression of the new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy Picture: RICHARD WILKINSON

Theatre Royal stages Christmas Carol on Bury’s Angel Hill

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds will host an outdoor performance of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol in December Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Refugee who fled oppressive dictatorship as a teen begins nursing degree

Abraham and his mentor Frances, who helped support him through the education system to begin a nursing degree at the University of East Anglia. Picture: FRANCES BRACE