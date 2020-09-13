E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two French bulldogs stolen from garden

PUBLISHED: 11:44 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 13 September 2020

One of two French bulldogs stolen from a garden in Souther Cross, Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Police are investigating the theft of two dogs from the garden of a property this weekend.

The pair of French bulldogs were stolen from a garden in Essex on Saturday afternoon.

Essex Police said: “We are appealing for information after two French bulldogs were stolen from a garden in Souther Cross, Chelmsford, on Saturday, September 12.

“We received a report at 4.20pm that the dogs had been taken.”

Anyone with information, or anyone who has been offered the dogs for sale, should call 101 quoting crime reference 42/146296/20.

The thefts follow a recent spate of similar crimes in Suffolk and Essex.

Dog owners have raised concerns about white chalk markings with the marks spotted on brickwork, gates and fences at their homes.

While fears were voiced on social media that the marks were being used by thieves to target homes, police said they had no evidence to indicate this was the case.

