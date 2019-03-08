Colchester drug dealer jailed

A Colchester drug dealer who was found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for 30 months.

Police officers stopped 32-year-old David Dunigin in Cowdray Avenue for an unrelated matter and when he was taken to a police station an officer saw him pulling a small plastic bag out of his left sleeve, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the contents of the bag were examined it was found to contain eight wraps of crack cocaine and eight of heroin, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

Dunigin was also found in possession of £70 cash.

Dunigin, of Ipswich Road, Colchester, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 25 last year.

Judge David Pugh jailed him for 30 months to run consecutively with a 37 month sentence he is currently serving.

Catherine Bradshaw, for Dunigin, who appeared via a prison video link, said although he had some previous convictions there were none for drug offences.