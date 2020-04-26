E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after drugs found in car

PUBLISHED: 11:54 26 April 2020

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences in Harwich (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences in Harwich (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police have arrested a suspect after drugs were found in the car he was driving.

Officers detained the man on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and drug driving.

You may also want to watch:

The 37-year-old was stopped while travelling along Abbott Road in Harwich at around 7.45pm yesterday.

An Essex police spokesman said the officers seized drugs and a phone found in the car.

The man remains in custody and is being questioned about the finds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Those we’ve lost – the loving tributes to some of our local virus victims

Top row from left, John Hood, Dr Fayez Ayache and Florence Fisher. Bottom row from left, Ronald Courtney, Charles

Jailed in Suffolk: A mugger who threatened to stab a cyclist and a disqualified driver who tried to smash through blockade

Sheridan Melville was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court for robbery and theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Should quiet roads be closed for walking and cycling?

Ipswich Waterfront is one area where traffic could be banned completely to allow more room for walking and cycling during the virus crisis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters from eight stations called to thatch fire in village

Fire crews from around the area were called to the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Lack of masterplan for 2,000-home project leads to objections

Exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities to be built on countryside in Gulpher Road on the edge of Felixstowe - Persimmon now plan to build the first 262 homes Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24