Man arrested after drugs found in car
PUBLISHED: 11:54 26 April 2020
Police have arrested a suspect after drugs were found in the car he was driving.
Officers detained the man on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and drug driving.
The 37-year-old was stopped while travelling along Abbott Road in Harwich at around 7.45pm yesterday.
An Essex police spokesman said the officers seized drugs and a phone found in the car.
The man remains in custody and is being questioned about the finds.
