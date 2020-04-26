Man arrested after drugs found in car

Police have arrested a suspect after drugs were found in the car he was driving.

Officers detained the man on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and drug driving.

The 37-year-old was stopped while travelling along Abbott Road in Harwich at around 7.45pm yesterday.

An Essex police spokesman said the officers seized drugs and a phone found in the car.

The man remains in custody and is being questioned about the finds.