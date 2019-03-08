'Explosion' over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after two RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport.

The two Typhoon fighter aircraft caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted - prompting 999 calls from people who thought there had been an explosion.

Essex police received a large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion. The force confirmed the noise was a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.

Jet2 later said there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Stansted to Dalaman, in Turkey, on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to return to the London airport.

Essex Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight to Stansted this evening, Saturday June 22.

"There is a possibility that residents nearby may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace.

"Officers attended and arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of two assaults and endangering an aircraft. She remains in custody."

A Royal Air Force spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that RAF quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby scrambled to escort a commercial flight into Stansted shortly after take-off due to reports of a disruptive passenger."