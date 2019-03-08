Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Explosion' over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

PUBLISHED: 06:16 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:16 23 June 2019

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after two RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport.

The two Typhoon fighter aircraft caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted - prompting 999 calls from people who thought there had been an explosion.

Essex police received a large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion. The force confirmed the noise was a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.

Jet2 later said there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Stansted to Dalaman, in Turkey, on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to return to the London airport.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight to Stansted this evening, Saturday June 22.

"There is a possibility that residents nearby may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace.

"Officers attended and arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of two assaults and endangering an aircraft. She remains in custody."

A Royal Air Force spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that RAF quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby scrambled to escort a commercial flight into Stansted shortly after take-off due to reports of a disruptive passenger."

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Explosion’ over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

A14 closed following bridge incident

A stretch of the A14 has been closed by police Picture: GOOGLE

Funeral of much-loved Ipswich hairdresser to take place

Former hairdressing teacher Valerie Hutchison, from Ipswich, pictured in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT LIBRARY

Mike Bacon: ‘I’ve been everywhere man.... well except League One grounds!’

Town fans will be in good voice at grounds they have rarely been to next season. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Temperatures climb as chances of thunderstorms also rise in coming days

Enjoying the summer sun at Snape Maltings Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists