'Explosion' over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight
PUBLISHED: 06:16 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:16 23 June 2019
A 25-year-old woman was arrested after two RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport.
The two Typhoon fighter aircraft caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted - prompting 999 calls from people who thought there had been an explosion.
Essex police received a large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion. The force confirmed the noise was a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.
Jet2 later said there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Stansted to Dalaman, in Turkey, on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to return to the London airport.
Essex Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft.
An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight to Stansted this evening, Saturday June 22.
"There is a possibility that residents nearby may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace.
"Officers attended and arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of two assaults and endangering an aircraft. She remains in custody."
A Royal Air Force spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that RAF quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby scrambled to escort a commercial flight into Stansted shortly after take-off due to reports of a disruptive passenger."
