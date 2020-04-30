E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

PUBLISHED: 11:46 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 30 April 2020

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Braintree Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

A family have been left homeless after their property was completely destroyed in a house fire.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Pegasus Way, in Braintree, shortly before 6am on Wednesday to a house fire.

On arrival, crews found a semi-detached property was alight, with the fire also affecting a neighbouring property.

Firefighters spent a number of hours working to extinguish the fire in sections.

The fire was finally extinguished by 10.14am, with officers remaining at the scene to monitor hotspots.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: “The house has been 100% destroyed and the occupants rendered homeless.

“The attached property next door suffered some smoke and water damage.

“An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.”

In total five appliances were sent to the scene from Braintree, Wethersfield, Coggeshal and an aerial ladder platform from Chelmsford.

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

