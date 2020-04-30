Family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house
PUBLISHED: 11:46 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 30 April 2020
A family have been left homeless after their property was completely destroyed in a house fire.
Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Pegasus Way, in Braintree, shortly before 6am on Wednesday to a house fire.
On arrival, crews found a semi-detached property was alight, with the fire also affecting a neighbouring property.
Firefighters spent a number of hours working to extinguish the fire in sections.
The fire was finally extinguished by 10.14am, with officers remaining at the scene to monitor hotspots.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: “The house has been 100% destroyed and the occupants rendered homeless.
“The attached property next door suffered some smoke and water damage.
“An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.”
In total five appliances were sent to the scene from Braintree, Wethersfield, Coggeshal and an aerial ladder platform from Chelmsford.
