Essex fire and rescue service 'requires improvement' according to report

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been rated as 'requires improvement' following an inspection. - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service / Will Durrant

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) "requires improvement," according to a report following an inspection of the service.

The report followed Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) second phase of inspections of all 44 fire and rescue services in England.

The inspection judged that the service "requires improvement" in every area: effectively keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, efficiently keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks and looking after its people.

Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of ECFRS, Rick Hylton. - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

The rating is the second lowest of four rankings that the report can give, and is handed to services when HMICFRS "find shortcomings in the service."

However, the service has been recognised as 'good' in the category understanding fire and other risks.

Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of ECFRS, Rick Hylton, said: “This report doesn’t contain any surprises for us.

"We want to become the best fire and rescue service in the country and we know that there is a lot for us to do to get there.

“We already have plans in place to cover the areas for improvement highlighted in this report.

“We have made progress since this inspection took place and we know what we need to do.

“I’m proud of my team. Every single one of us works hard every day to make Essex a safer place for everyone to live work and travel and we are all committed to improvement.

“You only have to look at how we have responded as a service to the many incidents caused by the recent heatwave, and the support the public has given us, to know we are on the right path."

One area of the report recognised the service's improvement in how it promotes values and culture to its people. Previously it was rated as inadequate.

Mr Hylton said: We still have a long way to go but I’m pleased that the work we are doing to embed and promote the right values and culture has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, Roy Wilsher, said: “We rated Essex County Fire and Rescue Service as requiring improvement across all three areas of our assessment.

"The service has improvement plans in place and is performing well in some aspects.

"Since our 2019 inspection, it has shown improvements in learning from operational activity, improving its culture and adopting service values, and providing out-of-hours support for technical fire safety advice. However, there are other areas where the service is falling short.”