Firefighters called after man falls asleep while cooking

Firefighters in Essex were called to a flat fire Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters were called to an Essex flat this morning by concerned neighbours after a man fell asleep while cooking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two fire crews attended Spendells Close, in Walton-on-the-Naze, around 5.38am and found the flat smoke-logged and the man still asleep inside the flat.

You may also want to watch:

The crews, from Frinton and Clacton, led the man outside to safety while they dealt with the smoke, which was coming from the kitchen.

Firefighters found that food had been left cooking in the oven.

Nick Singleton, operational and community risk manager, said: “During the early hours of the morning, this man had started to cook some food, but then made the mistake of leaving the kitchen and falling asleep. His smoke alarms actuated, but they didn’t wake him up. Luckily, a neighbour heard the alarm and call 999.

“This incident could have ended much differently, so we would like to remind everyone how dangerous it is to try to cook food late at night and when you are tired. Our advice is to get a takeaway or make yourself a sandwich. This man has been very lucky, and thanks to his working smoke alarms, we were called before the smoke became too overwhelming or a fire started.”