News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Pet rats killed in house fire started by lit cigarette

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:30 PM September 29, 2021   
Rats were killed in the fire in Wakefield Close, Colchester

Rats were killed in the fire in Wakefield Close, Colchester - Credit: Getty/iStockphoto/Archant

Two pet rats were killed in a blaze at a semi-detached house that started after a lit cigarette fell off an ash tray.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home in Wakefield Close in Colchester shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Two crews attended and extinguished a fire in a first floor bedroom by 9.25pm. 

They rescued cage containing two rats — but two other rats sadly died.

The fire service was called to the blaze after a neighbour heard a smoke alarm and rang 999. 

You may also want to watch:

Watch manager Luke Beardmore said: "Crews did a brilliant job — they worked really quickly to put out the fire and limit the damage.

"The incident shows the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. The occupants had gone shopping and the damage would have been much worse if the neighbour hadn't heard the alarm.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
  3. 3 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
  1. 4 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
  2. 5 'They walked into us heavy' - Cook on 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster
  3. 6 Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp
  6. 9 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
  7. 10 Police and public at odds over illegal e-scooters

"We’d also urge smokers to ensure their cigarettes are properly stubbed out. This fire started when a cigarette fell off an ash tray and down the back of set of drawers. Please check your cigarette is completely out."

Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 near Mildenhall has been closed due to an overturned lorry

Suffolk Live

Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Aldeburgh from the sea with storm clouds above it

Travel Features

Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn

Timothy Bradford

person
New Aldi store in Gipping Way Stowmarket

Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person