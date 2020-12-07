E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elderly woman rescued from car trapped in rising flood water

PUBLISHED: 06:39 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 06:39 07 December 2020

Fire crews rescued a woman who became stuck in floodwater in Boxted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews rescued a woman who became stuck in floodwater in Boxted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An elderly woman was rescued by fire crews after her vehicle became trapped in flood water.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to Skye Hall Hill in Boxted shortly before 1pm on Sunday after reports that a woman had become trapped after having driven into deep flood water.

On arrival, fire crews confirmed that the water around the vehicle was about a metre deep.

You may also want to watch:

Two fire crews from Colchester, including the water rescue boat, attended the scene and were able to bring the woman to safety.

She was left in the care of the ambulance service.

MORE: Flood warnings for Suffolk removed but alerts stay in place

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Call for suspension of Suffolk’s major power projects until masterplan agreed

Campaigners fear that multiple power projects planned to bring electricity through Suffolk will cause long-term damage to the environment Picture: JULIAN CLAXON/CHPV

Concern over rising number of cyberstalking offences

Malicious communications and stalking increased significantly this summer Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Kesgrave shooting: Boy due in court for plea hearing

Police at the scene in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Truck driver reported for blocking police station to collect takeaway

Drivers can be fined for meddling with tachographs as it breaks the rules regarding rest periods and drivers hours. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Go-ahead for former newsagents and grocers store to become housing

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT