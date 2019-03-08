Sunshine and Showers

Bungalow suffers smoke damage after plastic bowl left on oven top

PUBLISHED: 09:30 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 19 March 2019

The fire took place in Clapgate Drive this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters in Essex have attended a kitchen fire which was started by a plastic bowl.

Crews were called to a bungalow on Clapgate Drive in Little Clacton at 5.30am on Tuesday morning.

Two crews from Clacton and one crew from Weeley attended the fire which was extinguished by 6am.

Watch manager Andy Marshall said: “The fire started after a plastic bowl was left on the top of an oven, which was then accidently turned on.

“Thankfully the smoke alarm alerted the homeowner to the fire and she was then able to get out and call 999.

“It’s really important to keep your oven and hob area clear when you’ve finished cooking.

“Make sure you keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob too and always double check the cooker is off when you’ve finished cooking.”

