E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man rescued after flat fire at sheltered accommodation

PUBLISHED: 15:23 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 18 September 2020

Firefighters rescued a man from a flat in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters rescued a man from a flat in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Fire crews rescued a man from a second floor flat after a fire broke out at a sheltered accommodation block.

Firefighters were called to Iceni Way in Colchester just after 7.10am.

On arrival, crews reported that a second floor flat was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters managed to rescue a man from the flat and the fire was extinguished by 7.43am.

The man was left in the care of paramedics.

The flat suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.

The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally and an investigation is due to take place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

19-year-old man charged with burglary at Lowestoft address

The burglary occurred on Beaconsfield Road in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Latest coronavirus R rate rises above 1

The coronavirus R rate for the east of England has been revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Huge’ £120m heroin haul found in bags of rice arriving on Suffolk coast

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its investigators had developed intelligence and knew the drugs would be on board Picture: NCA

A12 reopens after lorry spills oil on road

A stretch of the A12 remains closed after an oil spill near Colchester Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/RINGWAYS

Search continues for mother of baby found dead at recycling centre

An offficer stands next to the cordon at Sackers recycling centre on May 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN