Man rescued after flat fire at sheltered accommodation
PUBLISHED: 15:23 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 18 September 2020
Archant
Fire crews rescued a man from a second floor flat after a fire broke out at a sheltered accommodation block.
Firefighters were called to Iceni Way in Colchester just after 7.10am.
On arrival, crews reported that a second floor flat was heavily smoke logged.
Firefighters managed to rescue a man from the flat and the fire was extinguished by 7.43am.
The man was left in the care of paramedics.
The flat suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.
The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally and an investigation is due to take place.
