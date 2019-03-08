Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man suffers 'severe burns' after oil tank explodes

PUBLISHED: 06:55 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 16 May 2019

Firefighters were called to reports of an oil tank explosion in Little Maplestead, near Halstead and Sible Hedingham in north Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to reports of an oil tank explosion in Little Maplestead, near Halstead and Sible Hedingham in north Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has suffered severe burns to his hands and arms after an oil tank exploded in front of him in an Essex village.

Firefighters were called to School Road, Little Maplestead, at around 10.13am yesterday, to reports of a blaze.

Bosses say the homeowner was cutting up a steel oil tank - which he thought was empty - when the angle grinder he was using created a spark, igniting oil in the bottom of the tank.

This then exploded into flames and the man's clothing caught fire.

"Thankfully the man was able to quickly remove his overalls and therefore stop the fire catching to his body, although his hands and arms have suffered severe burns.

"As well as extinguishing the fire within the oil tanker with foam and dry powder we were able to give the casualty first aid and care for him until the ambulance service arrived.

"Our advice would be to always ensure that oil tanks are fully drained before cutting them up - but to be extra safe, use a specialist oil tank replacement company to recycle your old tank."

Crews from Sible Hedingham and Halstead managed to put out the fire by 11am.

Chiefs say the back of the house has suffered some heat damage.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists