Firefighters rescue calf from river in Dedham

Published: 9:07 AM May 11, 2021

Fire crews from Colchester and Chelmsford helped rescue the calf in Dedham - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Three groups of firefighters worked together to rescue a calf stuck in the River Stour.

Firefighters waded into the river in Dedham on the morning of Monday, May 10 after the calf became entangled in the undergrowth.

Swift water rescue trained firefighters from Colchester attended the scene alongside Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's Animal Rescue Unit from Chelmsford.

The calf was trapped in the river off Mill Lane - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures from the scene showed firefighters surrounding the cow in the water, while a leash was tied around its neck to help in the rescue.

The firefighters cut away at tree branches under the water to free the calf, before leading it to safety an hour after arriving.

Crews stood down at 10.20am.

A fire service spokesman said the calf was left in the care of a farmer.