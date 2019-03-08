Firefighters tackling industrial building fire in Mersea

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue have been tackling a blaze at an industrial building in Mersea this evening

Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building in Mersea shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening.

The 999 Fire Control Centre received 17 calls reporting a large amount of smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived they reported that the three storey timber clad building measured approximately 15m x 40m.

By 10pm, fire crews reported that the fire had broke through the roof of the building.

Crews from West Mersea, Colchester, Tollesbury, Wivenhoe and Tiptree were all called to the blaze.

Firefighters remain on scene.