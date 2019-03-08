Sunny

Firefighters tackling industrial building fire in Mersea

PUBLISHED: 22:39 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:39 29 June 2019

Firefighters are tackling an industrial building fire in Mersea Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue have been tackling a blaze at an industrial building in Mersea this evening

Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building in Mersea shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening.

The 999 Fire Control Centre received 17 calls reporting a large amount of smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived they reported that the three storey timber clad building measured approximately 15m x 40m.

By 10pm, fire crews reported that the fire had broke through the roof of the building.

Crews from West Mersea, Colchester, Tollesbury, Wivenhoe and Tiptree were all called to the blaze.

Firefighters remain on scene.

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

