Bikers asked to help raise funds for 27 life-saving missions

PUBLISHED: 13:24 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 08 August 2020

The air ambulance is missing at least £60,000 in funding from its usual charity events Picture: EHAAT

An air ambulance charity is trying to plug a £60,000 funding gap created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) usually hosts two motorcycle runs at either end of the summer, but both have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The trust can receive as much as £60,000 in donations from the two events, which is enough to cover the cost of 27 potentially life-saving missions.

The air ambulance service is provided free of charge but, unlike NHS emergency services, it receives limited direct funding from government and none from the National Lottery.

It costs in excess of £750,000 every month to keep the service operational and cover costs.

Now the charity is asking bikers to take matters into their own hands and ride a 60-mile route of their choice before the end of September in the ‘I Did It My Way’ challenge.

Kerry Russell, head of events and merchandise, said: “EHAAT’s motorcycle runs have become hugely popular days in the local biking calendar, with thousands of bikers riding out to support the charity.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to cancel both events, we know it was a major disappointment for our valued supporters in the biking community.”

There is a £10 registration fee to pay, and EHAAT are offering riders a commemorative pin badge in return, with extra keepsakes available for those happy to donate more.

Riders could even appear on the charity’s ‘Wall of Fame’ on their website if they take a photo of their journey and share it on social media.

Ms Russell added: “We hope that with the support of our biker friends ‘I Did It My Way’ can help make up that shortfall by raising vital funds.

“We are really looking forward to bikers sharing photographs of their rides with us, and to welcoming everyone back in person to one of our motorcycle runs in 2021.”

• Visit the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Service website for more information about how to get involved with the I Did It My Way fundraiser.

