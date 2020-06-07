E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance crews get almost £10,000 for PPE

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 June 2020

Dr Chris King of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance wearing PPE. The Lions Clubs have donated almost £10,000 to the charity to protect their staff Picture: EHAAT

Dr Chris King of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance wearing PPE. The Lions Clubs have donated almost £10,000 to the charity to protect their staff Picture: EHAAT

Air ambulance paramedics in our region are receiving almost £10,000 for personal protective equipment.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) will get a portion of a £160,000 donation to air ambulances across Britain from international charity Lions Clubs.

The £9,660 it is getting will be used to kit EHAAT paramedics in suits, goggles and masks to protect them from Covid-19.

Clinical director Stuart Elms said: “We are delighted to receive a grant from Lions Clubs to help pay for the PPE that is essential to protect our critical care teams while they carry out their day-to-day work.

“Our crews are working hard to care for the most seriously sick and injured patients around the clock, and this generous grant will help keep them safe during this difficult time.

“The lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has harmed our fundraising, with many events being postponed or cancelled, so we are very grateful for this grant.”

Lions Clubs central and east district governor, Gurcharan Manku, said: “We know that air ambulance charities have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, thanks to an emergency COVID-19 relief grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in the US, Lions Clubs of British Isles can provide immediate support for this emergency service that touches lives in all our local communities.”

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'Like living in a movie' - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

New road layout paves way for 2,500 home development

The main spine road off Haverhill Road will connect the town to the new 2,500 home development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

