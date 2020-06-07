Air ambulance crews get almost £10,000 for PPE

Air ambulance paramedics in our region are receiving almost £10,000 for personal protective equipment.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) will get a portion of a £160,000 donation to air ambulances across Britain from international charity Lions Clubs.

The £9,660 it is getting will be used to kit EHAAT paramedics in suits, goggles and masks to protect them from Covid-19.

Clinical director Stuart Elms said: “We are delighted to receive a grant from Lions Clubs to help pay for the PPE that is essential to protect our critical care teams while they carry out their day-to-day work.

“Our crews are working hard to care for the most seriously sick and injured patients around the clock, and this generous grant will help keep them safe during this difficult time.

“The lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has harmed our fundraising, with many events being postponed or cancelled, so we are very grateful for this grant.”

Lions Clubs central and east district governor, Gurcharan Manku, said: “We know that air ambulance charities have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, thanks to an emergency COVID-19 relief grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in the US, Lions Clubs of British Isles can provide immediate support for this emergency service that touches lives in all our local communities.”

