Police probe after human jawbone found near river

PUBLISHED: 09:23 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 21 March 2019

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

JASON EWING

Essex Police are investigating after a fragment of human jawbone was found near a river in Rowhedge, near Colchester.

Essex Police are investigating after a human jawbone was found near a river in Rowhedge, near Colchester Picture: JASON EWINGEssex Police are investigating after a human jawbone was found near a river in Rowhedge, near Colchester Picture: JASON EWING

Officers made the discovery on Saturday afternoon.

Lots of police officers were spotted in the village yesterday, with some areas cordoned off with tape.

Sniffer dogs were also there, and witnesses reported seeing unmarked police cars in the area.

One neighbour said officers had been searching overnight.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

They said: “We were called at 2.35pm on Saturday, March 16, with reports a jawbone believed to be human had been found along a river walk in Rowhedge.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

