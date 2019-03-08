Police probe after human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING JASON EWING

Essex Police are investigating after a fragment of human jawbone was found near a river in Rowhedge, near Colchester.

Officers made the discovery on Saturday afternoon.

Lots of police officers were spotted in the village yesterday, with some areas cordoned off with tape.

Sniffer dogs were also there, and witnesses reported seeing unmarked police cars in the area.

One neighbour said officers had been searching overnight.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

They said: “We were called at 2.35pm on Saturday, March 16, with reports a jawbone believed to be human had been found along a river walk in Rowhedge.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.