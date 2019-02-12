Moped rider died in crash with motorbike in Cambodia, inquest told

The Essex Coroner's Court in Victoria Street, Chelmsford Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man from Essex died in hospital after the moped he was riding crashed in south east Asia, an inquest heard.

Joseph James Harper died in intensive care on February 6, 2019, Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford was told.

He was riding a moped when it was involved in a crash at Kampot Province in Cambodia and was rushed to hospital – where he was found to have suffered serious brain injuries.

“He was transferred to intensive care where, sadly, his condition deteriorated and his death was confirmed at 4.50am on February 6,” the coroner’s officer told the court.

Last week, Dr Lower carried out a post-mortem examination at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The provisional cause of death was recorded as multiple traumatic injuries.

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest for a later date.