Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Moped rider died in crash with motorbike in Cambodia, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 12:07 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 28 February 2019

The Essex Coroner's Court in Victoria Street, Chelmsford Picture: ARCHANT

The Essex Coroner's Court in Victoria Street, Chelmsford Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man from Essex died in hospital after the moped he was riding crashed in south east Asia, an inquest heard.

Joseph James Harper died in intensive care on February 6, 2019, Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford was told.

He was riding a moped when it was involved in a crash at Kampot Province in Cambodia and was rushed to hospital – where he was found to have suffered serious brain injuries.

“He was transferred to intensive care where, sadly, his condition deteriorated and his death was confirmed at 4.50am on February 6,” the coroner’s officer told the court.

Last week, Dr Lower carried out a post-mortem examination at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The provisional cause of death was recorded as multiple traumatic injuries.

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest for a later date.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Burglar jailed for 23 months after confessing to crime spree

Travis Aldred has been jailed for 23 months. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Packed public meeting shows strength of opposition to controversial 114 homes plan

About 175 people turned up for the first public meeting organised by the working group against the development, Burstall Lane. Picture: RHONA JERMYN

Trio arrested for drug offences after police operation

Suffolk Police arrested three after an operation in Lowestoft High Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Restaurant review, Cradle, Sudbury: “Delicious and wholesome, but left me wanting for more”

The Cradle tartine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists