Mum praises 'amazing show of community spirit' in children's march against library closures

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS DEBBIE BURROWS

A mother-of-two who led a march of children as young as four against controversial closure of their beloved libraries has praised a “really amazing show of community spirit”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS

Essex's younger generation banged drums, sang and chanted in defence of their libraries at a series of protests across the county on Saturday, April 27.

They were speaking out against plans to close 25 of Essex's 74 libraries, which would affect every district in the county.

You may also want to watch:

Essex County Council says no decisions have been made about any library closures and that younger people have been widely consulted about the proposals.

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS

But that did not stop hundreds of children turning out on the streets, with 400 people taking part in the march in Manningtree.

Mum-of-two Holly Turner, who organised placard-making workshops before the Manningtree march, said: “Owners and staff from businesses lined the streets to cheer us on and on return the children filled the stage to chant and sing.

“It was a really amazing show of community spirit.”