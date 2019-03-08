Partly Cloudy

Mum praises 'amazing show of community spirit' in children's march against library closures

PUBLISHED: 15:15 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 30 April 2019

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS

DEBBIE BURROWS

A mother-of-two who led a march of children as young as four against controversial closure of their beloved libraries has praised a “really amazing show of community spirit”.

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS

Essex's younger generation banged drums, sang and chanted in defence of their libraries at a series of protests across the county on Saturday, April 27.

They were speaking out against plans to close 25 of Essex's 74 libraries, which would affect every district in the county.

Essex County Council says no decisions have been made about any library closures and that younger people have been widely consulted about the proposals.

Children took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWSChildren took part in a march against the proposed library closure in Manningtree Picture: DEBBIE BURROWS

But that did not stop hundreds of children turning out on the streets, with 400 people taking part in the march in Manningtree.

Mum-of-two Holly Turner, who organised placard-making workshops before the Manningtree march, said: “Owners and staff from businesses lined the streets to cheer us on and on return the children filled the stage to chant and sing.

“It was a really amazing show of community spirit.”

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

'That's unbelievable why that happened' – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn's return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

