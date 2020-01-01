Man admits trying to throw drugs into Suffolk jail
PUBLISHED: 19:18 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:18 24 February 2020
Archant
A man was caught attempting to throw drugs over the fence at a Suffolk prison, a court heard.
Robbie Holliday, 33, of Brindles, Canvey Island, Essex, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to attempting to throw a list A article into Highpoint prison in August last year.
The court heard that Holliday was unsuccessful in his attempt to throw cannabis over the fence at the category C prison, in Stradishall, on August 18, 2019.
Judge David Pugh ordered a pre-sentence report on Holliday - who has 20 previous convictions for 30 offences.
Judge Pugh told Holliday: "I am going to renew your bail on the same conditions as before.
"All sentencing options are open."
Holliday's sentence was placed in a warned list at Ipswich Crown Court for March 30.
He was released on conditional bail.
