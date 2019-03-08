Man arrested over JCB ram raid with two more suspects on the loose

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB.

A man has been arrested in connection with the Debenham ram raid and two more men believed to be involved are still on the loose

Suffolk police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man from Colchester, Essex, was taken into custody after a large-scale dog search in Syleham at 4.20am today.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a motor vehicle without consent after the search which involved several police units and assistance from the dog unit.

The suspect was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains there for now, while two more men seen to have participated in the burglary are still at large.

Police were called just before 3.30am to the incident in Debenham this morning after a JCB was used to break through the Co-op store wall in Chancery Lane.

The perpetrators took the cash machine from inside the shop and made off in a red Audi S4 and a white Ford Transit van, in which the machine was placed.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Following initial police enquiries, the JCB was discovered to have been stolen from a farm in Debenham and the Ford Transit was stolen from an address in Bures St Mary.

"Both of these vehicles were taken at some point between last night and the early hours of this morning.

"No other arrests have been made at this stage as efforts to identify all those responsible for this crime are ongoing."

The red Audi S4 was reported as stolen from Danbury, near Chelmsford, and the theft is believed to have happened overnight between Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference number 68441/19 or via the online form here.