E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested over JCB ram raid with two more suspects on the loose

PUBLISHED: 17:22 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 12 November 2019

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with the Debenham ram raid and two more men believed to be involved are still on the loose

Suffolk police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man from Colchester, Essex, was taken into custody after a large-scale dog search in Syleham at 4.20am today.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a motor vehicle without consent after the search which involved several police units and assistance from the dog unit.

The suspect was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains there for now, while two more men seen to have participated in the burglary are still at large.

Police were called just before 3.30am to the incident in Debenham this morning after a JCB was used to break through the Co-op store wall in Chancery Lane.

The perpetrators took the cash machine from inside the shop and made off in a red Audi S4 and a white Ford Transit van, in which the machine was placed.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Following initial police enquiries, the JCB was discovered to have been stolen from a farm in Debenham and the Ford Transit was stolen from an address in Bures St Mary.

"Both of these vehicles were taken at some point between last night and the early hours of this morning.

"No other arrests have been made at this stage as efforts to identify all those responsible for this crime are ongoing."

The red Audi S4 was reported as stolen from Danbury, near Chelmsford, and the theft is believed to have happened overnight between Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference number 68441/19 or via the online form here.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested over JCB ram raid with two more suspects on the loose

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Diesel spill causes chaos on A12

The diesel spill happened on this roundabout where the A12 meets the B1438. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Compelling tale of Maria Marten’s murder in The Red Barn gets new staging in Ipswich

The cast of Eastern Angles Theatre Company's Polstead (2018) which is being restaged as The Ballad of Maria Marten. Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Princess Anne in Suffolk – royal visitor makes several stops throughout county

HRH Anne, Princess Royal visited Livability Icanho in Stowmarket on her visit to Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists