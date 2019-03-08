Man caught 16 TIMES drug driving limit is banned from road

Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A man caught 16 times the drug driving limit for a derivative of cocaine has been banned from the road for a year.

Ryan Miller, 27, of The Causeway, Great Horkesley, Colchester, Essex, was driving his Mercedes C63 on Sicklesmere Road, Bury St Edmunds, on March 14, when he was stopped by police around 5.45pm, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

A sample of saliva was taken and Miller was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre where a blood test was conducted.

More than 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine - a derivative of cocaine - was found in his system after analysis. The legal limit is 50 micrograms.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard today that Miller, who pleaded guilty, had no previous convictions and no points on his licence.

Miller was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £153.

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and £30 victim surcharge.