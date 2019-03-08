E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man caught 16 TIMES drug driving limit is banned from road

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 27 September 2019

Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A man caught 16 times the drug driving limit for a derivative of cocaine has been banned from the road for a year.

Ryan Miller, 27, of The Causeway, Great Horkesley, Colchester, Essex, was driving his Mercedes C63 on Sicklesmere Road, Bury St Edmunds, on March 14, when he was stopped by police around 5.45pm, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

A sample of saliva was taken and Miller was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre where a blood test was conducted.

More than 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine - a derivative of cocaine - was found in his system after analysis. The legal limit is 50 micrograms.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard today that Miller, who pleaded guilty, had no previous convictions and no points on his licence.

Miller was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £153.

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

‘Scarred for life’ – Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that ‘horrified’ GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

Tall Ship tourist attraction could be coming to Ipswich Waterfront

The Lord Nelson, under sail. The tall ship could be moving to Ipswich for a new role as a quayside tourist attraction and education centre. Picture: TALLSHIPSTOCK.COM

Man caught 16 TIMES drug driving limit is banned from road

Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists