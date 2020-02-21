E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man caught with 'ghastly' indecent images avoids prison

PUBLISHED: 08:42 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 21 February 2020

Martin Ellis was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Martin Ellis was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man caught with "ghastly" extreme pornography and indecent images of children after police seized devices at his home has avoided a jail term.

Martin Ellis, 58, of Bullfinch Close, Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing extreme pornography, three counts of possessing indecent images and one of possessing a prohibited image at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, told the court that police seized a number of devices from Ellis' home after receiving information about internet usage.

Three devices - a desktop computer and two hard drives - were found to contain a number of indecent images.

On the desktop computer and one of the hard drives, 27 images classed as category A - the most serious - were discovered as well as 32 category B images and 56 at category C.

The second hard drive was found to contain seven category A images, six category B and six at category C, Mr Crimp added.

A further 38 extreme pornographic images and two prohibited images of children were also discovered along with a category A video.

Shade Abiodun, defending, said: "He lost his job following publication of his name after his appearance in the lower courts.

"He feels his whole world has collapsed.

"He is of previous good character. He co-operated with the police throughout the whole operation."

Sentencing Ellis on Thursday, Judge David Goodin said: "This is horrid stuff isn't it? As I hope you are capable of appreciating or learning now.

"Every click of the mouse causes future demand for this stuff.

"At the age of 58 you have led, as far as I can see, an otherwise blameless life and, although I think we are entering dark areas of the soul here, there is evidently reason to believe you are capable of appreciating how ghastly this is."

Judge Goodin handed Ellis a three-year community order, where he must complete a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work and 30 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He was also handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

