Man charged for possessing imitation firearm

Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm after police made an arrest in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Essex Police's operational support group arrested a man around 12.50am today in St Osyth Road, Clacton.

Samuel Hockley, 20, of Dudley Road, Clacton, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 17 charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

The imitation firearm has been seized.