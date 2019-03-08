Essex man denies deliberately running over his own mother

A man with a toxic relationship with his estranged mother deliberately ran her over with his van on an Essex road in a "fit of anger" breaking her leg, it has been alleged.

Mark Buckland later claimed he had accidentally hit his mother with the van because he was confused and in a panic after she squirted him in the face with an ammonia like liquid, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Buckland, 22, of no fixed address, has denied driving a Ford Transit van dangerously on Maldon Road, Tiptree, on January 20 last year and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Martha Drain on the same date.

He has also denied an alternative charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mrs Drain.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, said there had been a chance meeting between mother and son, who were estranged and had a "toxic" relationship, when they passed each other on the road.

Buckland had flashed the lights on his van indicating that his mother should follow him and she had done so.

"There was no love lost between them and any meeting wasn't likely to be amicable, said Mr Farr.

They had both pulled over in Maldon Road, Tiptree, where Mrs Drain got out of her vehicle and approached her son's van.

As she approached she was holding a washing-up liquid bottle which contained some sort of liquid, said Mr Farr.

There was an exchange between the pair during which Mrs Drain claimed her son produced a large knife and waved it in her direction resulting in her squirting some of the contents in the bottle she was holding in his direction.

Mr Farr said Buckland denied having a knife and claimed his mother had squirted some sort of noxious liquid into his face which caused a burning sensation.

"The prosecution say that having been squirted with that liquid the defendant, in a fit of anger as she was walking away across the road, accelerated and mounted the kerb and ran her over and forced her into a hedge," he said.

"It was a deliberate retaliation designed to hurt her," said Mr Farr.

Mrs Drain later underwent surgery on her leg which was broken in several places.

The trial, which is expected to finish next week, continues.