Man to stand trial accused of seafront stabbing

A 22-year-old who denies stabbing a man near Clacton seafront will face a trial later this year.

Liam Lofting, of North Road, Clacton, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to face four charges in relation to an alleged incident at Marine Parade West on May 25 this year.

Lofting pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent, unlawful wounding, and two offences of possessing an offensive weapon.

It is alleged a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the arm during the incident.

A police cordon was put in place at Marine Parade West, near the Premier Inn on the town’s seafront on the day of the incident.

The trial, which has been placed on a two-week warned list for October 5 and will take place at Ipswich Crown Court, is expected to last three to four days.

Lofting was remanded in custody by Judge David Goodin ahead of his next court appearance.