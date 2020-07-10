Man faces jail after admitting drug charges
PUBLISHED: 13:09 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 10 July 2020
An Essex man faces jail after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine.
Aaron Johnson, 32, of Stable Close, Stanway, near Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday via video link to face three drug offences.
Johnson pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing class A drugs – crack cocaine and diamorphine – with intent to supply on April 29 this year.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, but guilty to simple possession of the class B drug.
Johnson will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 23 to find out if the simple possession of cannabis plea is acceptable to the crown.
If the plea is accecptable then Johnson will be sentenced on that date, Judge Emma Peters said.
The judge told Johnson: “You will get a custodial sentence, it is a question of how long.”
