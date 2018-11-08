‘I was killing myself’ – See pictures of an Essex man’s incredible weight-loss

Before and after: Paul Joynson who has lost an incredible 106lbs Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON Archant

An Essex man said it was the “realisation I was killing myself” which spurred him into losing a life-changing seven and a half stone.

Paul Joynson weighed more than 23 stone when he began his weight loss journey Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON Paul Joynson weighed more than 23 stone when he began his weight loss journey Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON

Paul Joynson, from Halstead, began his weight-loss journey at Christmas 2016 after seeing pictures of himself at his granddaughter’s 21st birthday party.

Paul joined WW (previously known as Weight Watchers) with a start weight of 23st 9lbs and had to battle a few health scares along the way to losing a whopping 106lbs.

Paul said: “My real eye opener was when I saw the photos of myself at my granddaughters 21st birthday beach party.

“I worked away from home four days a week where I would spend time in different hotels and airports. This led to being less active and filling my time while doing paper work with eating and drinking extra.

The 72-year-old has now lost more than seven stone Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON The 72-year-old has now lost more than seven stone Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON

“I didn’t notice the weight creeping on slowly until I looked back at photos.

“Obviously my inspiration is fitness and health and the realization that I was killing myself with so much pressure for my heart carrying so much weight.

“As well as the desire to see my granddaughter grow into a beautiful woman and to enjoy our retired active life to the full.”

Paul also had to battle skin cancer during his two-year weight-loss programme.

Paul saw pictures of himself at his granddaughter's 21st birthday party Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON Paul saw pictures of himself at his granddaughter's 21st birthday party Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL JOYNSON

“I have had a few health scares meaning I had to have a few places of skin cancer surgically removed,” he said.

“I am now 18 months clear of the skin cancer and I’m on greatly reduced dose of blood pressure medicine, and within the next few weeks looks like I will be coming off them totally.”

The 72-year-old added that investing in a whole new wardrobe has proved expensive.

“The only downside is none of my clothes fit and it’s cost a fortune replacing them, but it’s been great,” he said. “I could have never gone into a high street shop and bought clothes off the peg before because of my height but also because of the size I was.

Now: Paul Joynson after his dramatic weight loss Picture: PAUL JOYNSON Now: Paul Joynson after his dramatic weight loss Picture: PAUL JOYNSON

“I couldn’t have done this without the support I got from my family and the great inspiration from my WW coach Alison.”